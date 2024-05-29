Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

