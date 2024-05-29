Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 487.0% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SIEGY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.13. 138,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.31 and a 12 month high of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

