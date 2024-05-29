Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Increases By 1,715.8%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 1,715.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WM Technology Stock Performance
WM Technology stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 73,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
About WM Technology
