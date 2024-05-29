Short Interest in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Grows By 82.9%

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,800 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the April 30th total of 402,900 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WiSA Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,323,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

WISA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 261,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. WiSA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $306.00.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

