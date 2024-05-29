Short Interest in WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Rises By 525.8%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 525.8% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WaveDancer Trading Down 3.2 %

WAVD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. 19,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. WaveDancer has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.30%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WaveDancer stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WaveDancer, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WAVD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.80% of WaveDancer as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

