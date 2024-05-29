Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Drops By 69.6%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $125,000.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VSDA stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. 3,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,622. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $50.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
