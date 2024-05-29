Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Drops By 70.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 600,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,422,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,026. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

