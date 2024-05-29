Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declines By 89.2%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the April 30th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Umicore Stock Performance

Umicore stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 587,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Umicore has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $7.76.

Umicore Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0909 per share. This is a boost from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Umicore’s payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

