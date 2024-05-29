Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Declines By 79.5%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDF. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 53.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 221,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 76,823 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 612,606 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 754.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 165,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 22,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,687. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

