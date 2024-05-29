Short Interest in StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF) Increases By 255.8%

StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 255.8% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

StateHouse Price Performance

Shares of StateHouse stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. StateHouse has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.

About StateHouse

StateHouse Holdings Inc, an integrated omni-channel cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, manufacture, distribution, and retailing of cannabis products for the adult-use and medical markets in the United States. It operates in Oakland, San Jose, San Leandro and Desert Hot Springs, California, San Diego, San Ysidro, Grover Beach, Seaside, La Mesa, Grossmont, Vista, Eugene, Oregon, and Internationally.

