Short Interest in StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF) Increases By 255.8%

StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STHZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 255.8% from the April 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
StateHouse Price Performance
Shares of StateHouse stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. StateHouse has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.
About StateHouse
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StateHouse
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for StateHouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StateHouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.