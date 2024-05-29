Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Grows By 1,262.5%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 1,262.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 134,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

