Short Interest in South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Increases By 200.0%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SABK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.33. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

