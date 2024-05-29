Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Increases By 233.3%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Santos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSLZY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 49,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Santos has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

