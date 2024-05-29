Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Expands By 1,040.0%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 1,040.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. 25,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. QBE Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

QBE Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.86%.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

