Short Interest in Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Decreases By 72.0%

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the April 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Probe Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PROBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 14,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,296. Probe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.
About Probe Gold
