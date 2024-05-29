Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Expands By 126.8%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 126.8% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of OPHLY stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
