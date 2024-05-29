Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Expands By 126.8%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 126.8% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of OPHLY stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

