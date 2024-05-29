Short Interest in Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Drops By 77.8%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OTLC remained flat at $0.04 on Tuesday. 11,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,531. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

