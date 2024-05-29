Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Drops By 77.2%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 68.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MFD traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 11,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.