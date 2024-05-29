Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rises By 150.0%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.3789 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
