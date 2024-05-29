Short Interest in International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Rises By 350.0%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Land Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %

International Land Alliance stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 166,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. International Land Alliance has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.37.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

