Short Interest in Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Grows By 2,165.3%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a growth of 2,165.3% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 449,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Veterinary Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ IVP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,592. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $410.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners ( NASDAQ:IVP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

