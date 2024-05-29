Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Increases By 116.8%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, an increase of 116.8% from the April 30th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 287.8 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLBZF opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Heidelberg Materials has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.44.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

