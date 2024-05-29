Short Interest in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Rises By 570.7%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 570.7% from the April 30th total of 699,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GWAV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 303,084,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,205,438. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,251.81% and a negative net margin of 88.17%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter.

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

