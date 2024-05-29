Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Increases By 343.7%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 343.7% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 87.7% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FLC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 17,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 6.97%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

