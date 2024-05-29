Short Interest in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW) Expands By 328.6%

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Distoken Acquisition Trading Up 73.9 %

NASDAQ DISTW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Distoken Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

About Distoken Acquisition

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

