Short Interest in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW) Expands By 328.6%

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Distoken Acquisition Trading Up 73.9 %
NASDAQ DISTW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Distoken Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.
About Distoken Acquisition
