Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Rises By 106.7%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 28.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Stock Down 1.1 %

Data I/O stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Data I/O will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Data I/O in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

Featured Articles

