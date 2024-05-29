Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Drops By 95.5%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CK Hutchison Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHUY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. 278,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

