Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Drops By 65.8%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the April 30th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 389,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3,229.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 509,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 494,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 90,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CSQ stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 157,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,006. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

