Short Interest in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Increases By 324.5%

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 324.5% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,610. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0889 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.45%. This is a boost from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $137,057.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,830,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,676,022.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 896,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,400.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

