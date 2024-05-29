Short Interest in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Increases By 324.5%

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 324.5% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,610. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0889 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.45%. This is a boost from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $137,057.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,830,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,676,022.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 896,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,400.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

