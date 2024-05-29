Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Increases By 733.3%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCKIY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

