Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Increases By 800.0%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance
Shares of AVVAA World Health Care Products stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 406,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,821. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AVVAA World Health Care Products
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.