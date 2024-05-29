Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Increases By 800.0%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance

Shares of AVVAA World Health Care Products stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 406,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,821. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

