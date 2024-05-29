Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Drops By 99.9%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 236,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,687. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

