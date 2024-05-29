Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.08. Approximately 66,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 187,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

