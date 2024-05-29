Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $81.50 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,179. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sempra by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

