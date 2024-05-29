Security Federal Co. (SFDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFDL remained flat at $22.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Security Federal has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

