Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the April 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Security Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SYBJF remained flat at $1.26 during trading on Wednesday. Security Bank has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

About Security Bank

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Business Banking, and Financial Markets segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposits, consumer loans, credit cards, bancassurance, and investments to individual clients.

