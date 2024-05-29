Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. 1,222,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,928. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

