Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $3.83 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 3.9% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

VLUE stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.64. The stock had a trading volume of 229,364 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

