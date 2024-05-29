Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 98,147 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,282,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.23. 234,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,651. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.