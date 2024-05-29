Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.16. 18,151,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,338,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

