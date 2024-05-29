Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA remained flat at $38.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,937,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,485,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

