Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,468,000 after buying an additional 343,913 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.02. 10,836,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,304,925. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

