Sar Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $26.50 Million in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 514,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,498,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up about 26.7% of Sar Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.77% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $280,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $811,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.56. 83,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,882. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $57.62.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.