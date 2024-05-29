Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.16

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Sappi Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a positive return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sappi Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.