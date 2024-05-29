Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sands China in a research note on Sunday, April 14th.

Sands China Trading Down 0.7 %

About Sands China

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. 24,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,970. Sands China has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

