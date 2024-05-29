Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.86-9.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70-38.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.05 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.34-2.36 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

CRM traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.62. 11,516,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.74 and a 200 day moving average of $275.88.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total value of $4,075,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,452,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,670,815.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total transaction of $4,075,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,452,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,670,815.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 618,870 shares of company stock worth $179,225,234. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.