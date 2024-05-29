Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,906,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,530. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.94.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total value of $4,075,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,452,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,670,815.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total transaction of $4,075,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,452,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,670,815.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,870 shares of company stock worth $179,225,234 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

