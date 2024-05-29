Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.860-9.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7 billion-$38.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.0 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.86-9.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.94.

CRM stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.62. 12,350,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.88. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $262.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total transaction of $4,075,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,452,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,670,815.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total value of $4,075,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,452,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,670,815.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,870 shares of company stock worth $179,225,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

