Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Down 14.4% on Insider Selling

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) dropped 14.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 72,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,115,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Specifically, Director Anthony John Beruschi purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,000.00. In other news, Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Also, Director Anthony John Beruschi acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$138,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,002,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,960. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$819.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.95.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

