RS Crum Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RS Crum Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.9% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLD traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.16. 3,804,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,712. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.55 and a 200-day moving average of $198.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

